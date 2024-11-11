Since the summer of 2024, Mariah May has been on a tear on the women’s roster of the All Elite Wrestling promotion. With the women’s world championship on her shoulder, there’s no stopping for the United Kingdom native as she continues to cement her legacy in the company.

It was in last November that Mariah May first appeared on All Elite Wrestling after signing a contract. As such, she remembered that moment and the one-year anniversary of the company. Highlighting the success over the yearly timespan, the top heel of AEW went ga-ga over her achievements while also wanting her contemporaries to catch up to her.

“One year ago I made my AEW debut. From being an unknown to main eventing Dynamite, Collision, BOTB & Rampage. Winning the Owen Hart Tournament, killing the face of the division & being crowned World Champion at Wembley Stadium,” Mariah May made a bold statement on Twitter.

“Let me know when the rest of you bi**hes catch up.”

AEW’s Saraya Reveals Receiving Strange DM Having “Breastfeeding” Pledge

Mariah May had a dream journey since debuting in AEW

Mariah May made her AEW debut on the November 8, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite. She quickly aligned herself with Toni Storm as she idolized the latter. She continued to be on Storm’s side throughout her third reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Later in July of 2024, Mariah May won the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament to seize a title match opportunity and on that same night, she turned on Storm. She then defeated Storm to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In in her home country of England and she’s since been holding the top belt in AEW.

Spoiler On Mariah May’s Next Possible Big Championship Match In AEW

Mariah May successfully defended her women’s world title at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV show against Willow Nightingale in what’s been considered her biggest title defense. Most recently, she retained the AEW Women’s World Championship by beating Anna Jay on the November 2nd episode of AEW Collision.

Anna Jay and Mariah May got into a backstage confrontation on the October 16th episode of AEW Dynamite to set up the stage for an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match at AEW Battle of the Belts XII which Jay won. After coming up short, Jay is also set for a title rematch on this coming episode of AEW Collision.