Both the top world champions in All Elite Wrestling will be in attendance at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that will begin post-All In Texas builds. AEW President Tony Khan made more additions to the lineup of the latest edition of his company’s flagship show, airing tonight on the TBS Network.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is now scheduled for a “Victory Speech” on AEW Dynamite following her win over Mercedes Mone at AEW All In PPV, this past Saturday night. Tony Khan revealed the news on social media last night, writing,

“AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm Victory Speech After her win vs TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in a bout between all-time greats, World Champion Timeless Toni Storm makes her victory speech TOMORROW!”

AEW Dynamite won’t be the first time that Storm will make a public appearance since her title retention at All In. Firstly, she participated in the post-show media scrum, while a few hours later, she also appeared at Prestige Wrestling’s Combat Clash 2025 event at the Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday. The show advertised her in advance for a special appearance and also for a meet-and-greet session. Storm cut an in-ring promo on the show that set up a match between Su Yung and Drexl.

It was also announced on social media that the new AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page, will open AEW Dynamite in Chicago. It will be his first appearance since defeating Jon Moxley at All In, this past Saturday, to become a two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion. The champ will also compete in a tag team match on the show.

AEW Dynamite July 16 episode match card

The July 16 episode of AEW Dynamite airs from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, bringing all the fallouts from the All In Texas pay-per-view show, and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– We’ll hear from Hangman Page

– AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm to give a victory speech