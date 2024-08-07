After appearing on a series of AEW Dynamite episodes to build up her ongoing feud with Mercedes Mone, Britt Baker suddenly skipped the show, last week. While that absence was credited to The Young Bucks taking care of Mone by keeping her off the show from a kayfabe perspective, the former champion has actually been suspended by All Elite Wrestling for the time being.

If recent reports are to go by then Britt Baker made some negative comments about MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, in the women’s locker room during the July 17 episode of AEW Dynamite. Atout relayed those remarks to her beau which further resulted in confrontations among them. The women’s wrestler was suspended while MJF and Atout evaded any sort of punishment.

Things did escalate after MJF, upset by the situation, punched the wall backstage, pointing out how intense he’s become. Despite the happening, Britt Baker stayed on TV, but she was briefly suspended after an HR investigation which went into effect from last well. This allegedly happened after she verbally attacked Atout and demanded her removal from the women’s locker room.

In light of this, there are also doubts about Britt Baker possibly missing this week’s AEW Dynamite at a point when she’s needed to grow bad blood with Mercedes Mone for their match at All In. PWInsider gives an update on the situation by affirming that the suspension was mentioned by Mone to garner more heat to All In London.

It shouldn’t have any connection with reality as Britt Baker is expected to return to AEW Dynamite, tonight. With All In scheduled to go down within three weeks from now, it will be interesting to see how the feud between these two unfolds on AEW TV. Also, time will tell if this suspension aspect will be again mentioned by Mone, this week.

Britt Baker was reportedly suspended because it was believed that she instigated the situation. In opposition, MJF was reacting to her comments while he was also defending his girlfriend Alicia Atout. This certainly puts bad vibes on The Doctor of the AEW Women’s division but she is playing the role of a babyface for her feud with Mone on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite August 7 episode match card

AEW Dynamite August 7 episode will take place at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As of this writing, four matches have been announced for the weekly show as given below,

– No DQ match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett (Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to be the special guest at ringside)

– AEW American title eliminator: MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher

– Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith (“The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho will be on commentary)

– Mariah May vs. Viva Van