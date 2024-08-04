The lengthy feud between one of the cornerstone figures of AEW, Thunder Rosa, and Deonna Purrazzo will continue next Saturday on Collision. The two have now been booked to compete in another gimmick match where the only way to win is to touch the four corners of the ring one by one, at a time.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Rosa defeated Taya Valkyrie in a singles contest and took the mic to say something to Deonna Purrazzo who was standing on the ramp. As her rival came out, Rosa was quick to issue a challenge to her in the form of a Texas Bull Rope match, next Saturday. The match graphic was later shown on TV to make the official.

Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa have been trying to settle the scores since April by competing against each other in several matches. After Rosa won their first AEW meeting, the former TNA Knockouts Champion defeated her at Double or Nothing. The latter again secured a win in a no-DQ match at the one-year Collision anniversary show. Last month, she followed that up with another win in a lumberjack match.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa to be second-only AEW Bull Rope Match

Now, Deonna Purrazzo will compete against Rosa in the second-ever Bull Rope match in AEW history, next week following the Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto match in June 2021. This is the only match announced for the August 10 episode with the possibility of Top Flight vs MxM Collection getting booked based on a backstage promo that took place during the broadcast.

Just after entering the fray in the AEW women’s roster, Deonna Purrazzo has been on the hunt for the AEW Women’s World Title against Toni Storm while Thunder Rosa has also been on the same mission since her return from an injury hiatus. Having the same goal led the duo to enter a feud that’s been long-standing.

While speaking to Gabby Laspisa in an interview, Thunder Rosa also indicated the same reason for being involved in this rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo,

“I feel that when she came in, I felt like it was something that was stolen for me, I had just came back from injury and I had to wait. But you know what, it’s okay. I wasn’t there to be her friend. I will go and do matches with her when it’s needed, because I know that we’re both trying to get the same title.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)