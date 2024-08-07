Sending a shocker through the WWE Universe, Kayla Braxton announced her departure from the company, earlier this year. The June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown which went down from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden marked officially the end of her WWE stint that lasted for eight years.

Many quickly assumed that Kayla Braxton would be heading toward All Elite Wrestling just like her predecessor Renee Young which wasn’t the case. The reason she parted away from the WWE was to explore new ventures outside the wrestling circuit and it included a new movie.

Through a previous tweet, Kayla Braxton wrote the following to disclose her being cast in a dream project,

“Just wrapped my first movie…and I got to do it alongside actors I’ve admired for years! One in particular I’ve always dreamed of meeting someday … never in a million years did I think I’d one day be sharing scenes with them! What is life?! Can’t wait for you to see it!”

In a recent follow-up provided on her Twitter account, Kayla Braxton further shared a screenshot from Deadline about the movie Stranglehold, which she will be a part of. In the comedy thriller flick, she will be starring alongside some top actors like Ashley Benson, Jake Lacy, Justin Long & Ron Perlman. She also name-dropped Long as being a dream co-star of hers and that she cannot wait for the fans to see her on the silver screen,

“Here’s the movie I got to be a part of! Working alongside these insanely talented people was surreal. I’ve been a fan of Justin Long forever and always dreamed of one day being in a movie with him, so the fact my first movie role was with him is nuts! Can’t wait for u to see it!”

A synopsis of Kayla Braxton’s debut film provided by Deadline reads the following while there’s no detail released about her character in this movie,

“Bailey (Benson) is an exotic dancer with big dreams. She and her Army vet husband Tim (Lacy) are fed up with their lives of barely getting by in small-town Arkansas, so they decide to rob the strip club that employs her.”

The film is being directed by Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine 2), who also co-wrote the screenplay with Chandler Duke (Arizona) and Billington Garrett (You Belong To Me.) While Kayla Braxton shared her excitement for the project, no specific date for the film’s release was touted by her.

After taking a volunteer exit from the WWE once her contract expired, Kayla Braxton clearly mentioned that if staying in the pro-wrestling business, she would only prefer working for the TKO-owned brand. However, she’s clearly off for non-wrestling projects and we wish her all the best in all her future endeavors.