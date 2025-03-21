With Mercedes Mone being one of the top billings in All Elite Wrestling a cross-promotional match is in the works for her, possibly at AEW Dynasty 2025. A highly-anticipated clash featuring the former WWE Grand Slam Champion and another former WWE Superstar Athena has already gained significant traction and it’s likely to become a reality at the earliest.

Builds for this possible big match for two of the respective top names in the AEW and ROH promotions have already begun since the AEW Revolution with Billie Starkz intently watching Mercedes Mone’s bout against Momo Watanabe over the TBS Championship. Considering Starkz’s established history with ROH World Women’s Champion Athena, Starks was considered to be just a messenger in the situation.

Moving on, the social media exchanges following Mercedes Mone’s victory over Billie Starkz on the March 19th episode of Dynamite are not only coincidental as Fightful Select reports an Athena vs. Mercedes Moné match is the current plan, with some sources indicating that the match should be announced for AEW Dynasty 2025.

Moné has been the TBS Champion for nearly ten months, while Athena has carried the ROH Women’s Championship for over a couple of years. That being said, this battle will be between two of the most dominant women in the industry if confirmed for AEW Dynasty 2025,

“Those that Fightful have spoken with claim that an Athena vs. Mercedes Mone match is the plan, with some claiming it could happen as soon as AEW Dynasty. Mercedes Mone is approaching ten months as TBS Champion, with Athena at over two years as ROH Champion. “

Interestingly, Mone and Athena worked in a match for over a dozen times throughout their careers, mostly teaming up on occasions during their WWE career. But AEW Dynasty 2025 will mark their first singles battle inside the squared circle. Besides, the duo had evolved in their careers in the past few years as wrestling individuals since leaving the WWE.

AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

– AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey