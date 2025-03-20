Being a babyface figure, Toni Storm has now chosen the next challenger of her championship reign for AEW Dynasty 2025, the second edition and the next pay-per-view to be conducted by All Elite Wrestling, next month.

In the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander in a singles contest. After the match, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm came out to confront the winner and they got into a brawl.

Afterward, Storm took to the microphone to challenge Bayne to a match at the AEW Dynasty 2025 before mentioning that Bayne is a big b*tch. The challenge has yet to be addressed on Bayne’s part and AEW hasn’t made it official, either but going by the ongoing storyline, it’s just a matter of time before the match gets confirmed.

Bayne, an up-and-rising talent in the AEW women’s locker room, is 5-0 in singles competition since returning to AEW in-ring competition this January, including two singles wins over Statlander. This led her to focus on the Women’s World Championship ahead of AEW Dynasty 2025.

As for Toni Storm, she remains the biggest female star power of All Elite Wrestling and the first-ever four-time Women’s World Champion in the company by defeating Mariah May for the gold at Grand Slam PPV in Australia in February. She then retained over May in a rubber match at Revolution earlier this month in a Hollywood Ending falls count anywhere, no holds barred match.

The soon-to-be-announced AEW Dynasty 2025 title match was first teased, last week after Megan Bayne jumped Toni Storm from behind. The AEW Women’s World Champion was laid out on the entrance ramp as Bayne posed above her to finish the segment on the ramp.

AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Swerve Strickland

– AEW International Champion Kenny Omega defends against Ricochet and Mike Bailey in a three-way

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Megan Bayne