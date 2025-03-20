The potential main event for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view show named AEW Dynasty 2025 is now set following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In one of the marquee matches of the weekly show, the reigning champion defended successfully to set up his next title bout.

On the March 19 episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Rated R Superstar Cope in a street fight to retain the AEW World Championship. As a result, Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland will now battle for the top belt of the promotion at AEW Dynasty 2025.

Strickland defeated Ricochet in a number-one contender’s match at Revolution earlier this month to earn the title shot at AEW Dynasty 2025. Moxley defeated Christian Cage and Cope in a three-way match at that same event. Cage cashed in his guaranteed Word title match contract to make the originally set Mox vs. Cope singles match a triple threat.

Moxley’s win on Dynamite thereby affirming his spot at AEW Dynaasty 2025 was ensured by the returning members of his entire Death Riders squad Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta, a few weeks after Cope destroyed them all during the match-build for Revolution. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian of The Patriarchy also made their presence felt on Dynamite.

Willow Nightingale and FTR interfered on Cope’s behalf but things weren’t fruitful for them. Plus, Dax Harwood teased a heel-turn in the post-match segment by walking out on Cope and his tag buddy Cash Wheeler.

In another match set for AEW Dynasty 2025 from the AEW women’s division, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will defend against two contenders. Ricochet and new AEW roster member “Speedball” Mike Bailey secured a double pin on Mark Davis and thereby qualified to be the challengers from a four-way also featuring Orange Cassidy.

AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the current match card for the episode goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Swerve Strickland

– AEW International Champion Kenny Omega defends against Ricochet and Mike Bailey in a three-way

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Megan Bayne