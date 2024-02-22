AEW Revolution 2024: TNT Championship Confirmed For March PPV

AEW Revolution 2024 was supposed to witness the third encounter between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland with the TNT Championship hanging in the balance. But in changed circumstances, Copeland hasn’t been booked to perform at the upcoming PPV and rather will be replaced by a youngster of the AEW roster.

Despite last week’s number one contender’s match between “The Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia ending in a no-contest due to the interference from Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick and Shayna Wayne, Garcia was announced to be the next challenger for Cage at AEW Revolution 2024 for the TNT Title.

Garcia was named to be the new number-one contender for the TNT Title by Tony Schiavone during an in-ring interview. Garcia ensured to mention Copeland by name and promise that they’d eventually wrestle again, “It’s not over between you and I because I am gonna see you again. But you better believe that the next time you see me, I will be holding the TNT title.”

Christian Cage and his Patriarchy goons interrupted as Cage said that he doesn’t think Garcia is ready for AEW Revolution 2024 as he’s rather distracted by worrying about the fans, and their reactions. Garcia’s father was also mentioned to be a loser alcoholic who lost his battle in life. So, Garcia should rather look forward to earning a father in Cage at the upcoming PPV.

Apart from this title match, FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) ended in a Time Limit Draw on Dynamite after which FTR challenged Moxley and Castagnoli to a rematch at AEW Revolution 2024 which was later made official.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view will go down Saturday, March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The confirmed match card for the PPV is given below,

– Retirement Match for AEW World Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby vs. The Young Bucks

– AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Hangman Page

– AEW Women’s Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

– TNT Championship in TLC Match: Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia

– FTR vs. Moxley & Castagnoli

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay