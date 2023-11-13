AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

AEW Full Gear 2023 will be the final big four pay-per-view event in All Elite Wrestling’s yearly calendar. Unlike the last few years, this won’t be the final AEW PPV of the year since the company will host the first-ever Worlds End event, next month. But before that, a loaded lineup will be waiting for AEW fanbase, this weekend from Hollywood, California.

As always, BetOnline published the betting odds for AEW Full Gear 2023 to indicate the winners from the scheduled matches on the show. Check out the spoilers,

Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting (-2000) vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne (+700)

In this six-man tag team showdown at AEW Full Gear 2023, Copeland fka Edge is making his PPV debut in AEW. At this point, he, Allin, and Sting are heavily favored at -2000, indicating a strong win will be secured by the trio. On the flip side, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne are underdogs at +700.

AEW Full Gear 2023: New Champions predicted at PPV

Jon Moxley (-200) vs. Orange Cassidy (c) (+145)

At AEW Full Gear 2023, a title change is being predicted as Moxley is favored at -200 to reclaim the International Title from reigning champion Orange Cassidy, who sits at +145 as the underdog.

Toni Storm (-250) vs. Hikaru Shida (c) (+180)

Toni Storm is the favorite at -250 in her attempt to win back the AEW Women’s Championship from Hikaru Shida while the reigning champion sits at +180 as the underdog. If that’s the outcome then Storm will also become the second three-time AEW Women’s World Champion.

MJF (c) (-5000) vs. Jay White (+1000)

Current champion MJF is a heavy favorite at -5000 to retain his AEW World Heavyweight Title at AEW Full Gear 2023 while Jay White is the underdog standing at +1000. Thus, MJF is still rumored to continue with his record-making title reign. As for the other matches from AEW Full Gear 2023, the odds are given below:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) (-250) vs. FTR (+400) vs. House of Black (+400) vs. LFI (+600)

Adam Page (-400) vs. Swerve Strickland (+250)

The Golden Jets (-200) vs. The Young Bucks (+145)