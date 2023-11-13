AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

AEW Full Gear 2023 will be the final big four pay-per-view event in All Elite Wrestling’s yearly calendar. Unlike the last few years, this won’t be the final AEW PPV of the year since the company will host the first-ever Worlds End event, next month. But before that, a loaded lineup will be waiting for AEW fanbase, this weekend from Hollywood, California.

As always, BetOnline published the betting odds for AEW Full Gear 2023 to indicate the winners from the scheduled matches on the show. Check out the spoilers,

Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting (-2000) vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne (+700)

In this six-man tag team showdown at AEW Full Gear 2023, Copeland fka Edge is making his PPV debut in AEW. At this point, he, Allin, and Sting are heavily favored at -2000, indicating a strong win will be secured by the trio. On the flip side, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne are underdogs at +700.

AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Moving Into Part-Time Schedule From 2024

AEW Full Gear 2023: New Champions predicted at PPV

Jon Moxley (-200) vs. Orange Cassidy (c) (+145)

At AEW Full Gear 2023, a title change is being predicted as Moxley is favored at -200 to reclaim the International Title from reigning champion Orange Cassidy, who sits at +145 as the underdog.

Toni Storm (-250) vs. Hikaru Shida (c) (+180)

Toni Storm is the favorite at -250 in her attempt to win back the AEW Women’s Championship from Hikaru Shida while the reigning champion sits at +180 as the underdog. If that’s the outcome then Storm will also become the second three-time AEW Women’s World Champion.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Hall Of Famer’s Status In Jeopardy Due To AEW Appearance

MJF (c) (-5000) vs. Jay White (+1000)

Current champion MJF is a heavy favorite at -5000 to retain his AEW World Heavyweight Title at AEW Full Gear 2023 while Jay White is the underdog standing at +1000. Thus, MJF is still rumored to continue with his record-making title reign. As for the other matches from AEW Full Gear 2023, the odds are given below:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) (-250) vs. FTR (+400) vs. House of Black (+400) vs. LFI (+600)
Adam Page (-400) vs. Swerve Strickland (+250)
The Golden Jets (-200) vs. The Young Bucks (+145)

Tagged:

AEW

aew full gear

All Elite Wrestling

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Spoilers On Winners From Top Matches At PPV

Nov 13, 2023, 6:27 PM

AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Moving Into Part-Time Schedule From 2024
AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Moving Into Part-Time Schedule From 2024

Nov 13, 2023, 6:02 PM

Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva
Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva

Nov 12, 2023, 1:54 PM

CJ Perry Receives First Client As Manager On AEW Collision November 11 Episode
CJ Perry Receives First Client As Manager On AEW Collision November 11 Episode

Nov 12, 2023, 1:29 PM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Texas Deathmatch And Tag Title Match Added To PPV
AEW Full Gear 2023: Texas Deathmatch And Tag Title Match Added To PPV

Nov 12, 2023, 1:20 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

Nov 12, 2023, 1:08 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic