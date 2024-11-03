A four-way match has been announced over Tag Team Championships for the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view show set to emanate within a few weeks. Multiple teams will be challenging for the titles with opportunistic matches waiting in the weekly episodes of All Elite Wrestling.

It was announced on last night’s episode of Collision that Private Party will be defending their Tag Team titles at AEW Full Gear 2024 in a four-way match. Contenders for this match will be determined via a Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series that will begin on next week’s Saturday Night Collision.

The series to determine the contenders for the AEW Full Gear 2024 title match will include the following matches,

– AEW Collision on November 9: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

– AEW Dynamite on November 13: FTR vs. House of Black

– AEW Collision on November 16: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

Winners from these matches will advance to AEW Full Gear 2024 on November 23 as they will face Private Party for the titles in the announced four-way.

AEW Dynamite: Jamie Hayter Booked Against Returnee On November 6 Episode

Private Party members, Quen and Zay defeated The Young Bucks on Dynamite this past Wednesday to win the tag team titles with the stipulation of the match saying that if they had lost, they would have been forced to break up as a team. On Collision, the babyface teams celebrated in the ring while the heel teams looked on from the stage.

AEW Full Gear 2024 is going to be the sixth annual edition of the annual pay-per-view event conducted by All Elite Wrestling. This is also part of the Big Four PPVs that the professional wrestling brand brings to the audience alongside Revolution, Double or Nothing, and All Out.

Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Signing Credited To Big Match With AEW Star

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. either Adam Page or Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. three teams TBA