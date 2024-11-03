Mercedes Mone had a much-hyped entry to All Elite Wrestling in the spring of 2024 which also led her to receive strong booking. Keeping her undefeated status intact for a month, AEW’s creative team allowed her to become a dual champion who’s seemingly invisible to the rest of the locker room.

The former WWE Star is someone who is daring enough to stir things up in controversial situations or speak her mind. In recent memory, she expressed concern about AEW’s over-the-top angles, something that Thunder Rosa had to disagree with. It appears that Mercedes Mone might have created a few more issues in the company which are yet to be addressed.

Ringside News was told that Mercedes Mone is receiving special treatment backstage at AEW events, and this has expectedly created some friction within the female locker room of the company. Reportedly, the dual champion has been accompanied by her own entourage at every show and she also has her own private locker room.

This special treatment appears to have gone wrong with some of her colleagues. One of the most notable backstage issues involves Britt Baker, who already had incidents behind the scenes, with Mercedes Mone being a major source of frustration. Additionally, another veteran star power Saraya also made her feelings clear, expressing her dislike for her former colleague.

Mercedes Mone bragged about changing the landscape in AEW

Despite that, in a recent issue of her Newsletter, Moné Mag, Mercedes Mone talked about the progress of All Elite Wrestling as a company and how her contributions helped it grow,

“Ever since Mercedes Mone hit the scene, the business has been on fire! Have fun with that, my Moné Haters. Seriously, the future of wrestling looks bright, and it’s just exciting to see where wrestling is going to be in the next five years. AEW has come so far, and these rumors flying around about their next big moves? I’m here for it. I’m excited to see where we end up.”

Debuting in March of 2024 at the Dynamite Big Business episode, Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship in her first match in the company at Double or Nothing. The former Sasha Banks also went on to capture the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at Forbidden Door 2024 edition in June to become a dual champion in AEW within just three months of tenure.