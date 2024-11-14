MJF’s returning match has been confirmed for the AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV show and it will be against Roderick Strong. On the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite, Roderick Strong defeated Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match to have scored 3-0 in his last three matches.

In the next match, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Cole after hitting Cole with MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring to keep Cole in a 2-1 position in his last three matches. With Strong reaching ahead of Cole, he got the chance to feature in the match against MJF at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Last month, MJF announced that either Cole or Strong will face him at AEW Full Gear 2024 with the condition that they must win three straight matches. Cole said last week that AEW President Tony Khan changed the stipulation, saying that if both men won three straight matches then it would be a three-way match.

MJF was not present on Wednesday’s Dynamite but he was there in a pre-taped segment watching on after the Cole/Takeshita match ended. Strong vs. MJF would be a first-time match at AEW Full Gear 2024. It also marks MJF’s first TV return since September’s All Out where he defeated Daniel Garcia.

In a confrontation segment on Dynamite, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher was made official for AEW Full Gear 2024. Fletcher declared that he was going to surpass every accomplishment that Ospreay had and that mission started by defeating him. The two also featured in a massive brawl after the match announcement.

AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view takes place Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Multiple matches for the annual show have been announced, thus far and it goes as follows:

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

– AEW TNT Title Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Jay White vs. Hangman Page

– MJF vs. Roderick Strong

– Costco Guy AJ vs. QT Marshall

– Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

– TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

– Four-way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. House of Black vs. TBA

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

