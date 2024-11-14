In two weeks, AEW Dynamite returns with the second-ever edition of the Continental Classic tournament to determine the new holder of the belt. It’s been announced that the post-Full Gear PPV edition on the occasion of Thanksgiving will be presenting the tournament where the current Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will compete.

While the format of the Continental Classic has not been confirmed on AEW Dynamite, last year’s tradition suggests that it will take place in a round-robin variety with 12 wrestlers split between two “leagues.” Each competitor will thus have matches to earn points (three for a win, one for a draw). The respective winners from the respective leagues will compete at December’s Worlds End PPV show to determine the new champion.

One more match has been announced for the AEW Dynamite set for a week from next Wednesday night which will be a championship match over the ROH World Title. In a non-tournament match, the Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho will defend against Tomohiro Ishii.

The match was set up after Ishii pinned Jericho in a Fight Without Honor trios match on last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Ishii thus gained revenge for Jericho and the Learning Tree faction’s attack in the weeks prior. Now, he’s eyeing his first ROH championship win since winning the TV title in 2016. It will also be a rematch from their 2022 Thanksgiving Eve battle in Chicago won by Jericho.

As for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy will be in action against Wheeler Yuta, Moxley’s Death Riders ally before he challenges Moxley for the AEW World title at Full Gear. A match featuring Claudio Castagnoli and Darby Allin has also been announced.

AEW Dynamite November 20 episode takes place at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania followed by the November 27 Thanksgiving episode that takes place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The currently confirmed matches for the weekly episodic AEW show are given below,

AEW Dynamite November 20 Match Card

– Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

– Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Dynamite November 27 Match Card

– Continental Classic kickoff matches

– ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii