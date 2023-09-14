AEW Grand Slam 2023: Two Men’s Title Matches Confirmed For September 20 Episode

A week from now, AEW Grand Slam 2023 will be hosted as an annual tradition in the company in New York City. Two of the marquee matches for the stadium show from the AEW men’s roster have now been confirmed including the top world heavyweight title match.

As seen on the Dynamite September 13 episode, Samoa Joe defeated Roderick Strong in the final of the AEW Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament to earn the championship shot at the AEW Grand Slam 2023. Joe won the match after forcing Strong to submit to the Coquina Clutch submission hold. Strong has been dealing with a neck issue and things became interesting when his longtime friend Adam Cole made his way to the ring to check on him.

As Strong was stretchered out of the ring Cole, alongside Matt Taven and Mike Bennett accompanied him up the entrance ramp toward the backstage area. Eventually, Joe returned to the ramp and choked out Cole which was a stern message sent to Cole’s current best buddy and the world champion MJF whom Joe will face at AEW Grand Slam 2023.

MJF was not seen on this week’s Dynamite as he’s dealing with a slight injury after getting attacked by Joe, last week. Joe has lately been on a rampage on AEW TV shows with dominant outings. He will enter AEW Grand Slam 2023 as the reigning Ring of Honor World Television Champion. He’s been holding the title for more than 500 days, ever since defeating Minoru Suzuki in April 2022.

Speaking of AEW Grand Slam 2023, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley will defend his International Title during next week’s episode against Rey Fenix. Last night, Mox not only faced Big Bill but also had Ricky Starks standing in Bill’s corner to provide him with distractions. In the end, Mox managed to make Bill tap out to the triangle choke. After the match, a brawl broke out and next week’s match was announced.

AEW Grand Slam 2023 September 20 Match Card

AEW Grand Slam 2023 will take place next Wednesday, September 20th at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The updated match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Title Match: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

– AEW International Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix

– AEW Women’s Title Match: Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm

– Title for Tile Match: NJPW Strong Champion Eddie Kingston vs. ROH Champion Claudio Catagnoli

– Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

– Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus