In the first match of their ongoing feud, Saraya will take on Jamie Hayter in a singles match at AEW Grand Slam 2024 in a capacity that will also favor her. In a match named after the former women’s champion, she will have the advantage of declaring the rules.

The new match announcement for AEW Grand Slam 2024 came on the latest episode of Rampage, where Saraya intervened in Harley Cameron’s match against Hikaru Shida in her Outcasts cohort’s favor. This led Hayter to come out and scare her away from ringside and this also allowed Shida to score the win.

Following the match, Saraya cut a promo and said that she was tired of Hayter interfering in her business for no reason. She further challenged Hayter to the Saraya’s Rules Match at AEW Grand Slam 2024. No specific rules for this match were further revealed.

AEW Collision: Mariah May, Darby Allin Added To September 21 Episode

An instant response came on Hayter’s part who said that all she’s wanted to do was kick Saraya’s a** since her comeback and that she’d be at AEW Grand Slam 2024 to achieve her goal. The match was thereby announced for the upcoming episode but there’s no confirmed update on whether it will be kept on Dynamite or it’ll be aired on the Collision show.

The feud between Saraya and Hayter started at All In after the former was unable to secure a place in the match card of the Wembley Stadium event and wanted to hijack the show with her family standing by her side. Hayter then made her return to AEW programming after a 15-month hiatus and fended her off the ring. She also defeated Harley in his in-ring return on the August 28 episode.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Allegedly Was “Very, Very Hard” On Her Opponent In A Gimmick Match

AEW Grand Slam 2024 September 25 episode Match card

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2024 returns to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, next Wednesday, September 25. The confirmed seven matches for the show are given below:

– Non-title Match: AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

– Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for Allin’s AEW World title shot

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) against Yuka Sakazaki

– AEW Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. TBD

– FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) Roderick Strong

– Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter