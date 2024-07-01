AEW Grand Slam is coming back at the very beginning of this year’s fall in its stomping grounds of an iconic tennis stadium. As announced during the latest bygone edition of Forbidden Door PPV show, the annual themed episode of Dynamite was confirmed to return at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New on Wednesday, September 25th.

The 2024 AEW Grand Slam episode will be a live stadium event alongside a two-hour Collision and a two-hour Rampage episode taping from that same venue during that week. The presale opened for the fans in attendance at the UBS Arena on Long Island for Forbidden Door and it’ll be open until this Tuesday at midnight. Another such presale will be there on AEW’s official website starting on July 16th and ending on July 18th.

It was Andrew Zarian who reported on February 9 that All Elite Wrestling planned to add another stadium show to its 2024 live event schedule. In the form of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. Alongside this, the annual AEW Grand Slam edition was also supposed to go down from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. But later the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling cross-brand show was shifted to the UBS Arena.

A brief history of AEW Grand Slam themed episodes on Dynamite

Now the fourth annual AEW Grand Slam will be waiting for us within three months. The first-ever edition in 2021 was main-evented by Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson on a night where CM Punk also competed in his first TV match in more than seven years since leaving the WWE in January 2014.

The 2022 AEW Grand Slam featured Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the then-vacant AEW World Championship. It was also in that episode that Saraya made her debut on AEW TV. This was a surreal moment for the pro-wrestling fans as the former-Paige was coming back to professional wrestling from a career-ending neck injury after a gap of four long years.

Last year, MJF featured in the main event by defending his World title against Samoa Joe while ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defended against Eddie Kingston. Also, Saraya defeated Toni Storm in her first AEW Women’s World Championship defense.