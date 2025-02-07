Tessa Blanchard is back in the TNA Wrestling promotion and over time, she’s also set for more action in the company. Commencing with a feud with Jordynne Grace, the former multi-time champion is looking forward to rebuilding her glorifying days with the TNA irrespective of the negative feedback those are being showered on her return.

One fan recently suggested that Tessa Blanchard should tangle with former TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in what would be a splendid encounter for the fans of women’s pro wrestling. However, Purrazzo was none too pleased with the suggestion and she simply denied if any such opportunity would occur in the future after the feud with Grace was over.

“Nah,” Purrazzo said simply in response to competing in a match against Tessa Blanchard. Purrazzo is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling and performing in AEW and ROH, where she has been building a tag team partnership with Taya Valkyrie. For the time being, any of her interaction with TNA is unlikely considering TNA’s working relationship with competitor WWE.

Tessa Blanchard was released from TNA amid certain allegations

As for Tessa Blanchard, she had been away from the North American wrestling scene for a number of years, following allegations of racism and bullying from La Rosa Negra. The two have since made amends but those past remarks did have a great impact on the pro-wrestling circuit, overall and not everybody is willing to go up against the returnee.

As such, Deonna Purrazzo is one of the names who carried the load for TNA/Impact Wrestling after Tessa Blanchard was released from the contract of the company after showcasing some unprofessional behaviors. Not only, she reportedly denied to be present on show tapings amid the COVID pandemic but also didn’t send content for promo purposes.

Since the 2020 release, Tessa Blanchard made a surprise return to TNA during Final Resolution in December 2024, attacking Jordynne Grace in the middle of a match. The move reignited a top feud and immediately positioned the returnee as a major player in TNA’s Knockouts division. Since then her presence in the scene is reportedly producing mixed feelings among talent in and outside the company.