After ruling the AEW women’s division for the past several months, Mariah May is approaching one of the most important matches of her career. Winning the top women’s title of All Elite Wrestling in a stadium show, she’s now set for title defense against the woman that she defeated for the title, Toni Storm in another stadium show.

Heading into the title match in Australia, Storm is gaining a mind-game advantage over her nemesis Mariah May. This week on Dynamite, not only did she perform in a match but also came out looking just like the reigning women’s champion which certainly put the champion’s moniker in question after the show.

A fan on Twitter commented that Mariah May’s bitter rival could have wanted to depend on sex appeal like others but instead, she has become a star through her wrestling skills and character work, showcasing her talent,

“If Toni Storm wanted to get over on sex appeal like so many others, she damn well could have. The fact she’s a superstar based on her wrestling and character work shows how insanely talented she truly is!”

Mariah May noticed the point and she decided to give a shoutout to the hypocrisy considering the fact that Toni Storm’s catchphrase does relate something to her sex appeal. “Her catchphrase is “tits out” but go off queen,” the champion reminded.

AEW’s Saraya Scheduled For WrestleCon Appearance During Wrestlemania 41 Weekend

Mariah May rules out having any similarities to Toni Storm

Another fan pointed out how the resemblance between the two AEW stars is uncanny, saying, “The resemblance is UNCANNY between Mariah and Toni.” The former wasn’t buying this as she simply put up the question, “In what way?”

Mariah May further stated that AEW always stresses her out and she hates the company, “all you do is stress me out I hate you @AEW.” In another post, she also demanded that the video of Toni Storm’s entrance as herself should be deleted, “delete this”.

“I Don’t Want To Cover Up This Body,” Mariah May On Match Against Mercedes Mone In AEW

her catchphrase is “tits out” but go off queen https://t.co/0sntzTYDdR — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) February 6, 2025

in what way ? https://t.co/RhMLnK4f4H — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) February 6, 2025

all you do is stress me out I hate you @AEW https://t.co/bWYARuKoDl — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) February 6, 2025

The interesting saga between the two will continue with Mariah May getting booked to compete in a Glamorous Exhibition Match on the February 8 episode of AEW Collision. Her opponent was not named in the announcement that comes in light of Toni Storm’s portrayal of The Glamor on Dynamite that took the internet by storm.

AEW Collision February 8 episode match card

The February 8 episode of AEW Collision takes place at the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, Texas and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Harley Cameron concert

– Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

– Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

– Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

– Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor & The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

– Glamorous Exhibition Match: Mariah May vs. TBA

– Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face-to-face