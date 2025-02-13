Toni Storm returned to All Elite Wrestling television in late 2024 which set up the much-anticipated rematch against Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam 2025 pay-per-view show from last August’s All In. The AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will take on her biggest rival in her career & the former champion in AEW’s first-ever Australian PPV event.

Touted to be the potential main event of AEW Grand Slam 2025, the match is being heavily promoted on AEW TV and social media. In one such promotion, Renee Paquette asked Toni Storm on Close-Up how she feels about her former protégé’s run to the top of the AEW women’s division during her absence.

Toni Storm went candid in the journey and stated that she believes Mariah is the champion that she’s always wanted to become and that she credited Mariah for being heartless, a quality that she herself should have carried to become a merciless persona. Going bad-mouth about Mariah, the former champion admitted that she’s proud of the champion, after all.

“Yes. I admit it, she’s the champion that I’ve always wanted to be but never could be, and that’s because she does not have a heart. My biggest downfall is that I have too much of a heart, Mariah, you sick bitch. I am proud of you, but she will soon realize that that is just not good enough,” Toni Storm stated. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Toni Storm was Timeless all the way since AEW return

The interview ended with Toni Storm revealing to Mariah May that she’d been her “Timeless” self all along, possibly after her return to the AEW in December 2024 with an insomnia storyline that caused her to forget earlier happening. However, it turned out to be a great story-telling earning massive praise from wrestling legends like Tony Schiavone and Kevin Nash.

Responding to Toni Storm’s comments from the interview, Mariah May was seen in a backstage promo on AEW Dynamite ahead of her title rematch. Mariah claimed that her former mentor should’ve died back in August, but beating her in Australia isn’t the worst thing she could do. She doesn’t want Grand Slam to be a “mercy killing” as she still has love for Storm.