The first Big-Four pay-per-view of the All Elite Wrestling calendar will be AEW Revolution 2025, next month. Following this week’s episode of Collision on TNT Network, we now have a clue on what the main event of the show would look like with an ongoing bitter rivalry producing the same.

Ever since returning to action in December from an injury, Adam ‘Cope’ Copeland has been targeting the Death Riders led by Jon Moxley. Now, Cope has issued a challenge to the reigning AEW World Champion Moxley for a title match at next month’s AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view.

AEW Revolution 2025: Cope challenges Moxley for title match

Cope, the one-time TNT Champion issued this challenge for the first-ever match in an intense backstage promo, questioning Moxley’s actions of taking over the locker room since heel-turn upon return. Admittedly, Cope respected the generation before him who eventually paved the way for guys like Moxley. Making the challenge for AEW Revolution 2025, Cope also took issue with how Moxley hides the World title in a briefcase.

Builds for this possible title bout at AEW Revolution 2025 began all the way back at December’s Worlds End PPV show where Cope returned from his broken leg that he suffered last May at Double or Nothing. He joined FTR in their pursuit of the Death Riders. The two sides have been at war, ever since.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, following Copeland’s win over PAC, Moxley came out and choked his possible future challenger out to send a message. He later got to seek revenge on Moxley on Saturday following the FTR vs. Moxley & Wheeler Yuta tag team action.

The Rated R Superstar COPE wants AEW World Champ Jon Moxley to look in the mirror and RESPECT those who laid the foundation in this business! And the CHALLENGE is thrown DOWN! Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/XB7Har1dbB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025

All Elite Wrestling will host the AEW Revolution 2025 edition on Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Crypto.com Arena FKA Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. After Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp affirmed the venue, last year, the wrestling promotion confirmed the same, taking to their social media handles on December 31, 2024.

Being one of the cornerstone events in the history of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019, AEW Revolution 2025 was supposed to be the inaugural PPV in this year’s calendar. However, AEW will host Grand Slam, this month in Australia from an outdoor stadium.