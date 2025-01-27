Saraya had a rocky start to the year 2025 both in her personal and professional lives and she needs to recuperate to get back on track. Her 6-year relationship with Ronni Radke is seemingly over and she now needs new reasons to go out with her mates for chilling purposes. But at the same time, the determination to stay sober remains.

As her hiatus from AEW TV programming continues, Saraya recently took to Instagram and commented on her current lifestyle. Mentioning that she’s lately picked up homesickness, she intended to go out more outside with her best buddies. At the same time, the former champion also wanted to receive some ideas for going out noting that she certainly can’t go partying like earlier.

“Once a week I said I’ll take one day to go outside whether it be going to dinner with the girlies, go to the movies or whatever I feel like doing. Yesterday was dinner and drag show 🥰 and yes I loved my outfit so I’m showing it off,” Saraya wrote on Instagram.

“Give me some ideas of what I can do to get out the house! Side note, I’m sober so nothing partying related haha.”

AEW’s Saraya Reveals Receiving Strange DM Having “Breastfeeding” Pledge

Saraya recently broke up with Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke

According to what TMZ Sports has to offer, Saraya has split up with her boyfriend Ronnie Radke after 6 years. While neither of them has publicly addressed the breakup in detail, fans had already spotted the signs, including the AEW wrestler skipping her usual social media birthday shoutout for the Falling in Reverse frontman on December 15.

The assumption is that the couple’s demanding careers may have contributed to it. While Saraya has been on the road with AEW, Radke also spent a lot of time roaming around cities due to his musical tours. As such, the pair was growing apart leading to the ultimatum. Henceforth, the latest post of the popular wrestler on Instagram also seems suitable.

On the professional side, Saraya hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since last year’s October where she participated in a multi-person matchup to move into a hiatus. This came right after she renewed her contract with AEW leading many to believe that an injury could have caused the absence. In reality, she was granted this time off by AEW President Tony Khan due to personal reasons.