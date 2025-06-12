All Elite Wrestling will present the very first edition of AEW Grand Slam Mexico, next week on their weekly episode of Dynamite where Mercedes Mone is coming after a fifth title belt to be kept around her waist. This comes just days ahead of her match against “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In Texas, next month.

The current challenger for the women’s world title delivered the news by posting on X (formerly Twitter) during AEW Collision on Wednesday night by saying that she would be challenging for the CMLL World Women’s Championship, currently held by Zeuxis, next week during the AEW Grand Slam Mexico edition of Dynamite.

Mone was in attendance on this week’s Dynamite on commentary, watching Storm’s match against Julia Hart in the third hour of the four-hour AEW Summer Blockbuster special. Upon sharing her challenge on social media, she was already calling herself “Five Belts Mone.”

Later in the night, Zeuxis appeared backstage as Mone was being interviewed by Renee Paquette, promoting the upcoming bout for AEW Grand Slam Mexico. The champion from CMLL told Mone that she accepted her challenge, before hitting her with a right hand and declaring that she’d see Mone, next week for the title match.

AEW Dynamite: Tay Melo Flips Back Upon Returning Win On Summer Blockbuster 2025

TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado wants the @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Title—but champion @ZeuxisLucero fires a warning shot! Watch #AEWSummerBlockbuster LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/GuyaUwt4kJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2025

Next Wednesday, 6/18!

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max#AEWDynamite CMLL World Women's Championship@MercedesVarnado vs @ZeuxisLucero Mercedes Moné made the challenge tonight, + Zeuxis accepted!

They’ll fight for the CMLL World Women's Championship at Grand Slam Mexico NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/6zOG9qEh07 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 12, 2025

Chances are high that Mone eventually ends up capturing the CMLL women’s title at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, given her success rate on TV. She is still undefeated since debuting on AEW programming last year in March. Most recently, she ended up winning the EWA (European Wrestling Association) Women’s Championship by defeating Lexa Valo and Mila Smidt in a triple threat at the Prater-Catchen event in Vienna, Austria.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico 2025 match card

The June 18 weekly episode of AEW Dynamite is being dubbed as the first-ever AEW Grand Slam Mexico edition set for next Wednesday night from the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– CMLL World Women’s Champion Zeuxis defends against Mercedes Mone

– MJF vs. Mistico

– Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata

– Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, Bandido & Atlantis Jr. vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & Hechicero