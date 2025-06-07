Mercedes Mone has been portraying “The Belt Collector” gimmick since starting with the All Elite Wrestling promotion, and she’s now again been in possession of four title belts around her waist. Last night, the former WWE Superstar returned to the independent wrestling circuit to pick up another big win to pick up the women’s title for the promotion.

Performing at the Prater-Catchen event in Vienna, Austria, Mercedes Mone ended up winning the EWA (European Wrestling Association) Women’s Championship by defeating Lexa Valo and Mila Smidt in a triple threat match.

Twitter/X user Pokernatic shared a photo of Mercedes Mone proudly holding the EWA Women’s Title, a visual that first announced the title win on social media. As her fans celebrated the latest accomplishment of the AEW TBS Women’s Champion outside of AEW and NJPW, the wrestler herself posted a couple of photos after the show, affirming that she’s coming back to the United States with yet another title.

Winning the TBS Title at last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view show, Mercedes Mone has already spent more than a year with the championship belt. At the upcoming All In Texas PPV show set for next month, she will now come after the AEW Women’s World Championship, held by Toni Storm. It’s worth noting that she also keeps her winning streak intact in the AEW.

Brief history of Mercedes Mone’s championship wins

Mercedes Mone also won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship in a Title vs. Title match against Stephanie Vaquer at AEW Forbidden Door in June 2024. Plus, she defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship as well as winning the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (already clubbed with Southside Wrestling Entertainment Women’s Championship), making her a four-title-holder in AEW.

However, in the 2025 edition of the NJPW Resurgence event, last month AZM became the new NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, defeating Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa in the main event of the show in a three-way match. The former champion was never pinned as AZM secured the win over Shirakawa, another AEW roster member.

Winning the EWA Title in Europe essentially proves that Mercedes Mone wants her legacy to be spread even outside the American promotions. With each title win, her stock continues to rise, and it will visibly boost her confidence, heading into the mega match at All In against Toni Storm.