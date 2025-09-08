Upon leaving the WWE in 2022, Mercedes Mone resumed her professional wrestling career in Japan by performing in NJPW. Now, she’s willing to head back to the east with the tenth championship in her sight.

Recently, it was confirmed that STARDOM’S Saya Kamitani and AZM will battle in Korakuen Hall on September 27. The winner of this match will take home the World of STARDOM Championship (held by Kamitani) and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship (held by AZM) in a bout set for dual title belts.

Mercedes Mone would react to a promotional post around the match on X/Twitter with a simple eyeballs emoji. Without saying any words, the CEO’s message was clear that she has her eyes on both belts.

Previously, on August 23, AEW wrestler Nyla Rose captured the EVE Championship. The second AEW Women’s World Champion captured the EVE title at EVE 138: EVE x The World, defeating Nightshade, and she quickly shared a screenshot of herself blocking Mercedes Mone on the platform. Rose confirmed that she’s not even interested in discussing a match with her AEW colleague, who also had eyes for the title.

Mercedes Mone has yet to hold a championship belt in the STARDOM promotion, while she has been a former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, a title belt that was specifically created upon her arrival in Japan. The CEO held the gold earlier this year before dropping it to AZM in a triple threat match, which included Mina Shirakawa. Currently, she is on the hunt for her tenth championship title in wrestling.

History of Mercedes Mone’s 9 championship belts

1: AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone won the AEW TBS Title by defeating Willow Nightingale at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view in her first match in All Elite Wrestling and has since been in possession of the title for over a year.

2: CMLL World Women’s Championship: The former WWE Superstar won this title from Zeuxis at the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event in June 2025 before retaining it at a CMLL show against Catalina.

3: EWA Women’s Championship (European Wrestling Association): Mercedes Mone captured the EWA Women’s Title at the Pratercatchen event in Vienna, Austria, on June 6, 2025, in a triple-threat against Lexa Valo and Mila Smidt.

4: Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Winner: The 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament winner turned out to be the reigning TBA Champion in AEW, and it accompanied a trophy/belt at Double or Nothing 2025. She defeated Jamie Hayter to win the title and also a Women’s World Title shot against Toni Storm.

5 & 6: RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship & the Queen of Southside title: Mercedes Mone won these two titles at Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo, Japan, defeating Mina Shirakawa while her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship was also on the line in a match contested for dual belts.

7 & 8: Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship & BestYa Wrestling Women’s Championship: On July 27, 2025, at the All About The Moné event in Poland, the AEW wrestler again captured dual belts in one night after she defeated Diana Strong in the headliner bout.

9: Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship: The latest belt in Mercedes Mone’s collection came last month. With her Rev Pro Undisputed title also on the line, she defeated Emersyn Jayne at Rev Pro’s Global Wars UK event to win the ninth one in her showcase.