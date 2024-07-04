The final matches for the men’s and women’s AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 tournament will go down on next week’s episode of Dynamite scheduled for July 10 at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Three stars from both brackets have now advanced to seize their opportunities to move to the next and final round on this week’s Dynamite.

Willow Nightingale, Bryan Danielson, and the Adam “Hangman” Page are the three stars who won their respective scheduled matches on Dynamite to advance to the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024. Danielson was the first name on Dynamite to reach the final from the men’s side on last night’s episode of Dynamite as he defeated PAC in his qualifier after exchanging multiple pinfall attempts before securing the three counts.

Later on the night on Dynamite, The Elite chose Hangman Adam Page to be the surprise opponent of Jeff Jarrett and he was able to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer to advance to the semifinals of the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 after connecting with the deadeye finisher. Now Page will next face Jay White this Saturday on Collision in the semifinal. The winner of that match will move on to the final against Danielson with the winner securing a future title match opportunity at All In for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Willow Nightingale moves on to the semifinal of the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024

From the women’s side, Willow Nightingale reached the finals of the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 tourney after defeating friend-turned-foe Kris Statlander. Stokely Hathaway offered a steel chain to Statlander and distracted the referee. But Statlander almost accidentally hit Hathaway with it. The distraction allowed Nightingale to roll her up from behind for the win.

Now, she will face the winner of Hikaru Shida and Mariah May, a match that’s scheduled for this Friday’s Rampage. May defeated Saraya at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour show to get to the semifinal. Including this match, the card for the July 5 episode of Rampage stands as follows,

– AEW Owen Hart Cup 2024 semifinal: Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida

– Rush vs. Komander

– Kyle O’Reilly vs. GPA

– The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)