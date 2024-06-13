The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm will be seen in action on the coming episode of Rampage. As revealed during the latest episode of Wednesday night Dynamite, she will face Alex Windsor in a non-title match on the coming Rampage episode that’s set to air this Friday, June 14.

For the time being, Toni Storm is enjoying her third women’s title reign in All Elite Wrestling. She’s the only female wrestler in the company to have won the title on three separate occasions. Her character work has long been praised under this ongoing “Timeless” gimmick via which she’s also nurturing a younger talent like Mariah May.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Takes Shot At Fan Urging Not To “SHOWING SO MUCH A**”

Toni Storm is also in the middle of an eight-match winning on AEW programming with her last defeat coming in a tag team match on the March 20 episode of Dynamite. However, it was May who was pinned by Saraya during that match. Going by the statistics, her most recent singles defeat came at the hands of Saraya at the Dynamite Grand Slam episode, last September.

That being said Windsor will be going up against her toughest challenge in the form of Toni Storm. Windsor made her AEW debut on the May 24 episode of Rampage, teaming with Anna Jay in a loss to Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. She made her ROH debut at the May 30 Ring of Honor TV taping, teaming with Diamante & Marina Shafir to pick up a win against Abadon, Leyla Hirsch, and Lady Frost.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024: Mercedes Mone Advances To Title Vs. Title Bout

Toni Storm is set for a title defense at Forbidden Door 2024

A few days ago, Toni Storm took the opportunity to challenge Stardom star Mina Shirakawa for a match that has been added to the match card of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 set for later this month.

Apart from Toni Storm vs. Alex Windsor, an array of matches has also been announced for Friday’s episode during Wednesday’s Dynamite telecast. The upcoming episode which has already been taped last night in Des Moines, Iowa is coming with the following lineup,

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Alex Windsor

– Shota Umino vs. Rocky Romero

– PAC vs. Jay Lethal

– Satnam Singh vs. Rosario Grillo

– Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez & Solomon Tupu