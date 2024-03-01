AEW Revolution 2024: Spoilers On Top Matches From March PPV Event

With AEW Revolution 2024 going to be the first major pay-per-view in-store for All Elite Wrestling, this year the company is eyeing big in the coming days as stated by the company head Tony Khan. A ton of matches have been booked to be on the card of the annual PPV show and the betting odds for those have also come to indicate the potential winners in these.

AEW Revolution 2024 is slated for Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina and the main event of the night will witness the World Championship being on the line. In another marquee match of the night, Sting will be ending his in-ring career on the show while defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles with Darby Allin.

As revealed by betting odds provided by BetOnline, Samoa Joe is the favorite to win the AEW World Title match in the Triple Threat against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page. The Young Bucks are also favorites to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles and thereby send Sting to his retirement after AEW Revolution 2024.

In the Women’s World Title Match, Toni Storm is likely to continue with her third title reign after AEW Revolution 2024 while Christian Cage will still retain the AEW TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia. The odds are not too distant in this match which keeps the chances open of an interference by Adam Copeland to cost the title to his former bestie.

In other matches, Eddie Kingston is expected to retain the Continental Crown Championship at AEW Revolution 2024 which will force his current rival Bryan Danielson to shake his hands. Additionally, Roderick Strong will also retain the International Title via the odds which rules out chances of seeing a title change at the PPV.

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV betting odds at a glance

AEW World Championship Match Winner

Samoa Joe (c) -1200 (1/12)

Swerve Strickland +450 (9/2)

“Hangman” Adam Page +2000 (20/1)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm (c) -700 (1/7)

Deonna Purrazzo +400 (4/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Young Bucks -700 (1/7)

Sting & Darby Allin (c) +400 (4/1)

TNT Championship Match Winner

Christian Cage (c) -260 (5/13)

Daniel Garcia +180 (9/5)

AEW Continental Crown Championship Match Winner

Eddie Kingston (c) -150 (2/3)

Bryan Danielson +110 (11/10)

AEW International Championship Match Winner

Roderick Strong -600 (1/6)

Orange Cassidy (c) +350 (7/2)

3-Way Match Winner

Wardlow -2000 (1/20)

Powerhouse Hobbs +600 (6/1)

Lance Archer +1600 (16/1)

Singles Match Winner

Will Ospreay -5000 (1/50)

Konosuke Takeshita +900 (9/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Blackpool Combat Club -160 (5/8)

FTR +120 (6/5)