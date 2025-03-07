Mariah May isn’t waiting until the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view show scheduled for this weekend to get her hands on Toni Storm. Before the rubber match could go down at the annual show, the self-proclaimed angel of All Elite Wrestling thus proceeded to pounce on The Timeless One at a media event, last night.

As seen in footage shared on social media, Mariah May sent a painful message to AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at the red carpet premiere of the Queen of the Ring movie. During the event, she attacked her former mentor who was clearly fuming about the ambush, “Mariah ruined my moment!”

Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture captured footage from the brawl as we assume that the attack was a calculated move by Mariah May, trying to upstage the champion who was clearly unmoved by her mind-games as seen on the latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite.

Toni Storm handled Mariah May’s verbal shots well on Dynamite

On the March 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May ahead of The Hollywood Ending Match set between them at Revolution. May immediately spat in her rival’s face but she was unable to generate any sort of reaction. Rather, Storm ended the segment stating that May was “nothing without me” before vowing to drag her “to hell.”

Storm also found, “You do not deserve the dignity of death. I sentence you to a lifetime of mediocrity,” a statement that’s become viral ahead of the Queen of the Ring premiere. It appears AEW staged the brawling angle between her and Mariah May on the red carpet event to drag attention from the mainstream circuit.

Clara Mortensen (Toni Rossall/”Timeless” Toni Storm), the first African-American Women’s Champion Ethel Johnson (Trinity Fatu/Naomi), Debbie Nichols (Britt Baker), and June Byers (Kailey Farmer/Kamille) are included in the cast of the Queen of the Ring movie. Ash Avildsen, the director of the movie recently praised Storm for her performance in the movie.

The biopic based on Mildred Burke has already hit theaters on March 7, just two days ahead of AEW Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles where Mariah May challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship. This will be a rubber match between them given they are standing at a 1-1 score in AEW career.