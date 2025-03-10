Months after overcoming a career-threatening injury, Kenny Omega got to call himself a champion following AEW Revolution 2025. In one of the major matches scheduled at the annual PPV show, The Cleaner defeated Konoskue Takeshita to win the AEW International Title for the first time in his career.

In a back-and-forth contest that unfollowed at AEW Revolution 2025, Omega scored the win after delivering a crucifix on his opponent. After the match, Don Callis and Takeshita headed to the back as Omega got back to his feet, and held the International title in the air with Pyro going off at the stage area.

On the road to AEW Revolution 2025, Omega was attacked by the Don Callis Family upon his return to TV in January. Will Ospreay made the save. The team of Omega and Ospreay remained successful in defeating Kyle Fletcher and Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Omega thereafter issued the title match challenge to Takeshita at the PPV.

Also, a mini-tournament was held to determine the International title match for AEW Revolution 2025. Orange Cassidy defeated Roderick Strong and earned the right to face Takeshita for the title. But he failed with the opportunity, the next week on Dynamite. Takeshita retained the title and set the stage for the match against Omega at the PPV.

Also at AEW Revolution 2025 that went down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Swerve Strickland became the number-one contender for the AEW World title by defeating Ricochet. The match was interfered with by Prince Nana which allowed Swerve to pin Ricochet after hitting two House Calls and a Big Pressure.

Nana acted like he was turning on Strickland at AEW Revolution 2025 but it was a ruse as Nana came back at the end of the match grabbing the robe that Ricochet had stolen weeks before. Ricochet managed to secure the robe, briefly before losing it back to Strickland.

Ricochet previously pinned Strickland back on the February 5 edition of Dynamite after which Swerve had been looking forward to getting his win back. After securing the win, Strickland also came out in the closing moments of AEW Revolution 2025 to lay out world champion Jon Moxley with a Swerve Stomp from a high guardrail.

