After a long hiatus from the pro-wrestling circuit, Tessa Blanchard returned to her former home turf of TNA Wrestling promotion in late 2024. Targeting the top Knockouts Division star, Jordynne Grace, she essentially declared her intention to take back the charge. This creative move planned by TNA was discussed a lot given how the second-generation talent was once banished from the scene.

Back in 2020, Tessa Blanchard was released from TNA, then known as Impact Wrestling after a lot of controversy, especially surrounding allegations of racism as well as bullying. She also allegedly showed unprofessionalism that also led her to get stripped of the Impact World Championship. Many thought that these instances could be banning her permanently from resurfacing in the big leagues.

However, Tessa Blanchard is now back in TNA, creating mixed reactions from the fans that have been addressed by her. While speaking to WrestleBinge, the former multi-time Knockouts Champion was asked about the negative reactions to her return to TNA Wrestling, especially in the locker room.

Tessa Blanchard feels it important to share her side of the story

In response, Tessa Blanchard declared that she thinks people believe things too easily, comparing it to someone saying the “sky is green” and others accepting it as true. She has seen many stories that were completely made up while some had a little truth to them. It was the changed and exaggerated stories that gave birth to false narratives.

Talking about the locker room reactions, Tessa Blanchard further said that everyone has their own thoughts and feelings. However, she mentioned someone from the past Impact locker room who spread a completely false story. Now that she is back on the scene, she needs to have significant conversations with people so that they can hear her side of the story.

“As far as the locker room, everyone is going to feel something, and they’re going to think something. A lot of people were fed a story by someone who is no longer with the company—something that is completely untrue and manipulated into something it wasn’t,” Tessa Blanchard continued.

“Now, I’m having the conversations I need to have because there are so many one-sided stories out there. My side has never really been told or shared with a lot of these people.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Tessa Blanchard found her way back to the professional wrestling landscape after showing up on TNA TV at Final Resolution in December 2024. Consecutive reports claimed that the whole atmosphere behind the scenes wasn’t entirely warm as there were people who weren’t entirely happy to see her back in the company.

