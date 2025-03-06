All Elite Wrestling is possibly building up another future star power in the women’s division in Harley Cameron. Entering the company with the least wrestling knowledge, she now has a solo pay-per-view title match by her name and those accolades should just increase as time progresses. In the meantime, there’s been a small hiccup in the road for her.

Harley Cameron is no longer scheduled for a previously confirmed appearance as part of an event to be conducted by Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling named Mayhem. The promotion itself revealed on social media that the AEW wrestler will miss its shows in Windsor on March 14 and 15 due to unforeseen circumstances.

This appearance would have marked Harley Cameron’s return to the promotion as she wrestled at MLP’s debut event, Forged in Excellence, last October. On that night she teamed with Laynie Luck to digest a loss to Kylie Rae and Miyu Yamashita in a tag team match.

In replacement of Harley Cameron, MLP announced Serena Deeb, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett as part of the lineup which include PCO, Kaito Kiyomiya, Raj Singh, Gisele Shaw, Kylie Rae, Taiji Ishimori, Billy Gunn, and KUSHIDA.

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Sends Mariah May To A “Lifetime Of Mediocrity” On March 5 Episode

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Thomas Latimer will defend his title against Bishop Dyer, the former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin at Mayhem. MLP is also hosting an eight-person tournament to crown the first-ever MLP Women’s Canadian Champion. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the tourney will take place at Mayhem, with the finals set for the May 11 show in Toronto at Northern Rising.

“My Ankle Is Really F**ed Up,” Skye Blue Gives Update On 2025 AEW Return

UPDATE: We're sad to announce that due to unforseen circumstances, @harleycameron_ is not able to make #MLPWrestling MAYHEM Weekend. Stay tuned for the replacement announcement in one hour at 12pm! pic.twitter.com/nonHJEPcYs — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 5, 2025

Harley Cameron recently named her finishing maneuver

Coming back to Harley Cameron, she had just participated in the biggest match of her career at the AEW Grand Slam 2025 pay-per-view event on February 15 in her home country of Australia. She was gunning for the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone inside a stadium that gave her a one-of-a-kind experience but she ultimately came up short.

A week later, Harley Cameron picked up a win against Deonna Purrazzo with a move similar to a codebreaker on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Courtesy of Tony Schiavone, she now has a name for her new finishing move: My Finishing Move.

“I want to name my finishing move, wait, that’s it. Tony, that’s it, the name is My Finishing Move! You’re a genius! And that way, whenever I hit it, you’ll say it and people will know,” she said.