Mercedes Mone will be up for her next TBS Championship defense at the annual AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view show set for next month. After dispatching Harley Cameron for the title at the latest bygone AEW Grand Slam event in Australia, a veteran name will lock horns with her at one of the big four annual events of All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Mone was being interviewed by Renee Paquette when a video of Momo Watanabe was shown where the Stardom star challenged her for the TBS title at the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view from Los Angeles. It was noted that Watanabe was using her International Women’s Cup title shot to set up the match.

Watanabe was at ringside at Grand Slam Australia during Mone’s title defense against Cameron and she was shown during the match which already raised questions about a future feud between the two ahead of AEW Revolution 2025. Watanabe wasn’t present on Dynamite which never caused a confrontation and the match has yet to be officially added to AEW Grand Slam 2025 card, as well.

In light of this, Mone wasn’t thrilled at all by the surprise challenge and instead demanded Watanabe show up on Dynamite if she wanted an answer to the challenge. AEW Grand Slam 2025 will mark their second overall bout inside the squared circle given that the two squared off for Mone’s NJPW Strong Women’s title, last August at Capital Collision where picked up the win.

Mone has been the TBS Champion since last year’s May and AEW Grand Slam 2025 will mark her tenth defense of the title. The other match announced for the PPV show in LA is MJF vs. Hangman Page, continuing their bitter feud on AEW programming.

Mercedes Mone full backstage interview seems like we may be getting her vs momo at aew revolution . pic.twitter.com/PwfbY01KKa — sameeha (@monesreign) February 20, 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 PPV Match Card

The AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Crypto.com Arena FKA Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in what would mark AEW’s first show in LA. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Cope

– Big Boom AJ vs. TBA

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship

– MJF vs. Hangman Page

– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Momo Watanabe