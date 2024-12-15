No matter whether Saraya remains active on TV or not, her activities never fail to garner attention from the fans and one latest instance is no different. The top AEW star is currently dealing with the fallout from her leaked Patreon content and it reportedly has a bigger impact as the socially active star is no longer available on the X/Twitter platform.

Fans recently noticed that Saraya’s official Twitter account had shortly been removed after she opened up on the leak situation on Instagram Stories. The drama started over some of her exclusive Patreon content getting leaked and she shared a video addressing the situation and the impact it’s had on herself and her fanbase.

Thank you to all the Saraya haters you can kindly fvck all the way off. Yall toxic little twits. pic.twitter.com/dOONKYtbmI — Fan Account🖤💚 (@saraya_says) December 13, 2024

“And someone, some loser, came in there and bought the hundred-dollar tier, and everything I posted, he just posted online, which is not fair to me but also not fair to the fans who are on Patreon and spending money,” Saraya stated in the video.

“Yes, here come the leak jokes. I’m not a stranger to leaks, blah blah blah, and yes, I can joke about it too.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Saraya Admittedly In A “Little Break” From AEW To Return With A Hotter Gimmick

Saraya restructured Patreon content following a content leak

As you can see Saraya dragged the infamous content leak incident that almost ruined her career and personal life almost eight years ago when she was still under contract with the WWE. While she showed extreme guts by cracking a joke about the past incident, it was also evident that the recent Patreon leak also had a negative impact on her professional aspect and that she needed to combat the issue.

Earlier, Saraya introduced a five-tier model for fans who wanted exclusive access to her content on Patreon. Following this incident, she announced that she would revamp her Patreon model, reducing it to a single $10 tier for all content. As such, even the website is also offering the former WWE Superstar’s exclusive content at such a price.

Hours after her Instagram video aired, live, fans noticed Saraya’s Twitter account got deactivated, sparking speculation about whether it was removed intentionally or it went offline just due to backlash over the leak or there have been some other issues due to the happenings.