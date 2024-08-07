One of the top AEW star powers, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D made a surprise return at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV after a year-long hiatus. Soon after the return, she was also been injected right into a dream feud with Mercedes Mone but going by the recent reports, she had also been suspended following a backstage confrontation with MJF.

As the conflicting updates keep on coming about Britt Baker’s internal status with AEW, she’s also set to go mainstream for a Netflix show. As her suspension period continued, Mike Johnson of PWInsider affirms that Britt Baker will appear in season six of Cobra Kai, which premieres on Netflix on November 15.

The report also noted that Britt Baker will be part of the team competing in the “Sekai Taikai” international karate tournament in the show, playing a decent character on the show. It has been described as a “European fighter” on a team competing in an international karate tournament.

Britt Baker’s AEW return was delayed due to Netflix show filming

It appears that the former women’s champion filmed her scenes before her return to AEW, which itself got delayed due to the filming process. PWI could not confirm how large the role will be in the series, but she is set to appear in the latter episodes in the fall.

The first half of the season, leading up to the tournament, is currently available on Netflix. Martin Kove, who portrays the role of John Kreese, appeared on the February 16, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite to offer some advice to Britt Baker.

After staying away from AEW TV since last year’s September, Britt Baker finally resurfaced on TV at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 show and was quickly gunning for a match against a former WWE Superstar, Sasha Banks currently known as Mercedes Mone right after making the comeback. Eventually, that match for the TBS Title has been confirmed for the United Kingdom PPV, All In.

However, there are uncertainties over Britt Baker’s involvement at All In due to her ongoing suspension from AEW. This reportedly happened after she made negative comments about MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, in the women’s locker room during the July 17 episode of Dynamite. Atout further communicated those remarks to MJF, which led to further confrontations among all three of them.