The annual PWI Women’s 250 list is out to reveal the dominant female wrestlers of 2024 and Toni Storm is leading the fray. Capitalizing on her strong run with the AEW Women’s Championship and a gimmick that was critically acclaimed, the multi-time champion was able to top the list published by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

As mentioned above, the ranking is part of PWI’s annual Women’s 250, a list that’s prepared for female wrestlers based on criteria including in-ring achievements, influence on the sport, technical ability, quality of competition, and overall activity.

Toni Storm was thus determined on the number-one spot for the timespan of October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. The top 10 names in the list go as follows which feature only two WWE Superstars,

Toni Storm

Jordynne Grace

Rhea Ripley

Maika

Stephanie Vaquer

Sareee

Bayley

Willow Nightingale

Mariah May

Athena

#andNEW: Congratulations to @AEW star "Timeless" Toni Storm for taking the top spot in this year's PWI #Womens250 ranking! Find out who else ranked (and where) in our Holiday 2024 issue, also featuring your ballot for the 2024 #PWIAwards.https://t.co/eksMw0pCFW Subscribers,… pic.twitter.com/K6vdv2dYDB — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) October 15, 2024

Toni Storm established her legacy in AEW since the 2023 fall

It was in last year’s fall that Toni Storm started losing her mind after losing the AEW Women’s World Title in an attempt to adopt the “Timeless” gimmick. Based on an old-school Hollywood celebrity, the gimmick was loved by the fans and critics which further allowed her to regain the women’s title on November 18, 2023, at AEW Full Gear 2023 as she defeated Hikaru Shida at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

With that win, Toni Storm started her third AEW Women’s World Championship reign that lasted for 281 days. She’s the only one on the AEW female roster except for Hikaru Shida to have three separate reigns with the world title. During this run, her combination of in-ring dominance and dynamic character work established her position as a standout figure in women’s professional wrestling.

After dropping the AEW Women’s World Championship, Toni Storm has been kept off All Elite Wrestling’s TV programming since late August. For the time being, she’s gone back to the Japanese circuit as well as to CMLL for an indie scene return but an eventual comeback to AEW TV should happen when the time is right.

For the time being, Toni Storm will face La Catalina On at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on October 18 which marks her CMLL debut. The ex-AEW women’s Champ also challenged Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight event on October 5.