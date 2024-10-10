Saraya is one of those professional wrestlers who always tend to stay in the headlines of the news irrespective of what she’s up to. While some of the wrestlers are known to connect with the fans, the UK native has gained a reputation for giving it back to them by throwing negative shade at her.

In the past, there have been uncountable occasions where fans harassed Saraya for nothing and it also led her to be trending on social media. Things often went interactive between the two parties on TV tapings of wrestling programming. The latest episode of AEW Dynamite appeared to be one such occasion where fans were trying to heckle her.

In the latest bygone Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The match outcome was influenced by a big return in the form of Penelope Ford.

There was a point in the match when Jamie Hayter took Saraya outside the ring and hammered away at her to continue their ongoing beef. During this spot, the fans were seen troubling the former WWE Superstar at ringside, and they often crossed the limits.

Saraya was verbally assaulted by fans on AEW Dynamite

Hayter was asked to continue her attack on the anti-Diva, as they said to give her one more throw into the barricade at ringside. A clip of the segment went viral, with a caption reading, “All my homies hate Saraya.” The video also featured an anonymous persona raising a middle finger extended toward the AEW star.

A miscommunication arose between Saraya and Cameron which allowed Nightingale to capitalize with a powerbomb. Nightingale then drove the former through a table with a Samoan Drop. She then pinned both The Outcasts to secure the victory en route to a title match opportunity at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

We will have to wait and see what AEW has in store for Saraya. Previous reports from Fightful Select did confirm the UK-origin wrestler re-signed with the promotion on a one-year agreement, with her contract now running until September 2025 under a new deal.