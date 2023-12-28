AEW Worlds End 2023: Sting, Continental Classic Final And More Added To PPV

AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view card got loaded up, this week on Dynamite as much as possible with the inclusion of the legendary Sting. With his retirement confirmed for AEW Revolution in March, the WWE Hall of Famer is now projected to have his second last PPV match within just four days from now.

On this week’s Dynamite, Sammy Guevara made his return and confronted Don Callis. Sammy was unhappy about Don not being in touch with him even once during the hiatus. Don said that he was disappointed with Sammy and now it’s time to decide whether he wants to stay with his family or prove himself to be a failed wrestler just like him.

The Don Callis Family attacked Sammy, which led to Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin making the save. Jericho and Guevara hugged as the segment closed. Shortly after, it was announced that a tag team match would go down at AEW Worlds End PPV where Sting, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin will compete against Powerhouse Hobbs, ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher and AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill.

AEW Continental Classic final match to crown the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Champion will also go down at AEW Worlds End 2023. Jon Moxley won the Continental Classic’s Gold League on the latest Dynamite episode by defeating Jay White and Swerve Strickland after pinning White with a Death Rider.

Conversely, Moxley’s rival Eddie Kingston won the Classic’s Blue League, defeating Moxley’s Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson. Kingston pinned the former WWE Champion with a Toshiaki Kawada-style Powerbomb to book his ticket to the finale of the Continental Classic.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland held the AEW World Tag Team Championships last year and lost those belts to The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Anthony Bowens at the AEW Grand Slam 2022. Since then, the two have been sharing sheer animosity which leads them to meet in a match at AEW Worlds End 2023, as announced last night.

AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV Match card

– AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

– No DQ Match for the TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. “Edge” Adam Copeland

– Continental Classic Final to Determine the Inaugural Triple Crown Champion (AEW Continental Champion, ROH World Champion & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion): Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

– Sting, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

– Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

– Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

AEW World End 2023 Zero Hour Matches

– FTW Rules Match for the FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

– 20 Man Battle Royale to crown the Number-One Contender for the TNT Championship