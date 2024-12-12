The main event of the annual AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view show has been announced on the latest episode of Dynamite where multiple wrestlers will get a shot at the world championship. Interestingly, the lineup will also involve a former world champion, making the task even more hectic for the current champion.

As confirmed on Dynamite, Jon Moxley will defend the world title against Hangman Page, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy in a multi-person match that is now set for the December PPV show. The title bout was announced after a tag team match featuring Moxley & PAC vs. Cassidy & White that also marked the opener of the Wednesday night show. Page ran in to attack Moxley and cause a DQ-end to the match.

AEW All In 2025: Ticket Sales Scoop Provided By Tony Khan For Annual PPV

Page and Cassidy then came to blows before White came after Page. Cassidy then accidentally delivered an Orange Punch to White before he also punched Page in the face which was followed by White delivering a Blade Runner to Cassidy. Moxley’s Death Rider cohorts then re-entered the scenario to lay out all three challengers.

Then in a backstage promo, Moxley said that he would give all three men an early Christmas gift that’s the title shot in a four-way match at AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV. Afterward, Christian Cage did a live promo where he reminded Moxley that if he survives, he might cash in his title match contract anytime, anywhere he wants. However, Cage was also attacked by his current rival Hook in the stands from behind.

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash: TBS Title Match Announced For December 18 Episode

AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view takes place at the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, December 28 in Orlando, Florida and it will face stiff competition from a WWE Live Event set to emanate from at the Kia Center in the same city. The currently set match card for the AEW PPV show is given below:

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page, Jay White & Orange Cassidy in a four-way match

– AEW Continental Classic semifinals & finals

– MJF defends his Dynamite diamond ring against Adam Cole