Mariah May is reportedly gearing up for a rematch with Toni Storm now that the latter has finally returned to the scene. There has been outrage over how the pivotal return has been handled by the AEW creative team since last Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the reigning women’s world champion isn’t much bothered about her nemesis making her way back to the scene.

In the final moments of the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition, Toni Storm returned to AEW TV after Mariah May’s successful Women’s World title defense over Mina Shirakawa. Her old music hit the arena and she came out dressed in her original ring gear, indicating the “Timeless” black and white persona is gone.

Mariah May isn’t bothered about Toni Storm’s AEW return

This was certainly a tease that AEW will revisit the much-praised Toni Storm vs. Mariah May feud, possibly for the early part of next year. Following her latest title defense, the latter was thereby asked to throw light on her mindset now that her biggest rival in All Elite Wrestling is back. It appears that The Glamor cares the least regarding the return as she believes that she would suffer the same fate as her other opponents.

“I don’t give a f*ck about Toni Storm. What happened to Toni is the same thing that just happened to Mina and exactly what is gonna happen to Thunder Rosa,” Mariah May stated in an AEW digital exclusive.

“Every single woman I step in the ring with has the same hopes and dreams, and then they wish they were never born. Mina should just go back to modeling because her career as she knows it is over.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

On last night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming, Toni Storm returned to in-ring action with her pre-timeless entrance music and attire amid huge cheers from the audience as she proceeded to defeat Harley Cameron in a one-sided bout. She should now be heading to an attempt to gain back the AEW Women’s World Title.

On Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Toni Storm appeared for the first time since losing to Mariah May at Wembley Stadium for the title. Going by the rumors, the two could be headlining the upcoming AEW Grand Slam PPV show scheduled from Storm’s home turf of Australia in February 2025.