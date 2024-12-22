After coming short at the TBS Championship, last month, Kris Statlander is getting another shot at the title at AEW Worlds End 2024. Statlander and the reigning champion Mercedes Mone have agreed to a TBS Championship match on Saturday’s Collision at the Hammerstein Ballroom and that match has now been added to the final 2024 pay-per-view show of the year to be conducted by All Elite Wrestling.

Statlander made it clear, earlier that she was coming for the mid-card title. Then on Collision, shortly before her match against Penelope Ford, Statlander made the challenge to Mone. Following Statlander’s victory, Mone came out on the ramp and stated that she originally was going to take the night off at AEW Worlds End 2024. But since it’d be the holidays, she would grant Statlander another title match and would beat her, once again.

In an earlier promo on Collision, Statlander said that ever since Mone came into AEW, she has been in a downward spiral. Statlander only hoped that if she could regain the title at AEW Worlds End 2024 then she could start fixing some of the problems that she’s lately been dealing with.

Kris Statlander feels her loss of the TBS Title led to a downward spiral, and reclaiming it is how she gets back on the right track!@MercedesVarnado, you've been called out! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/WoujRQiSje — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024

Surpassing 200 days as the champion, Mercedes Mone now boasts of 10 championship defenses in her TBS Title reign and it came with a lot of finesse as she’s successfully defended against several prolific challengers of the AEW roster. One of those defenses occurred against Statlander at Full Gear 2024 which admittedly was one of the best matches in her AEW career.

AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV Match Card

The AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view takes place at the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, December 28 in Orlando, Florida and it will face stiff competition from a WWE Live Event set to emanate from the Kia Center in the same city. The currently set match card for the AEW PPV show is given below:

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page, Jay White & Orange Cassidy in a four-way match

– AEW Continental Classic semifinals & finals

– MJF defends his Dynamite diamond ring against Adam Cole

– Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for AEW International Title

– Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for AEW Women’s Title

– Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship