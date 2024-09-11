AEW Worlds End 2024 would be the final pay-per-view event in All Elite Wrestling’s calendar, this year and it’s expected to face stiff competition when it comes to making things a sell-out. Continuing the head-to-head strategy, WWE has now confirmed a new live event on the same date as the PPV and in the same city.

Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling promotion will be running its final 2024 pay-per-view, AEW Worlds End from the Addition Financial Arena on December 28 in Orlando, Florida. Meanwhile, WWE has announced a “WWE Live Holiday Tour” show, an untelevised event on the same date just 15 miles away at the Kia Center in the same city.

The 2024 AEW Worlds End won’t be the first time that AEW and WWE will be seen going head-to-head by competing directly against each other. This came via scheduling conflicts to taking shots at each other in various ways. This fall, the beef will continue with another Tuesday night showdown between NXT and Dynamite, this fall.

AEW Worlds End 2024 to face tough competition from WWE Live in December

The August 16 episode of WWE Smackdown went down from the KIA Center which reportedly had over 13,500 fans in attendance on the show. WrestleTix noted on X that WWE kept opening new sections for the show and the tickets went out of the window amid the presence of Roman Reigns in the show. The current assumption is that the upcoming WWE Live won’t affect AEW Worlds End pay-per-view buys but the overall attendance of the PPV.

As the massive clash approaches by the end of this year through a WWE Live and AEW Worlds End PPV show, it should be reminded that AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday had already run head-to-head with WWE NXT on October 8, last year. Fans would also remember that NXT used to go head-to-head with Dynamite on Wednesdays every week from October 2019 until April 2021.

Also before this year’s AEW Worlds End, both AEW and WWE will be running major events from Europe. AEW will present the second iteration of the All In PPV from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25 while on August 31 WWE will present Bash In Berlin from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, its first Premium Live Event in the country.