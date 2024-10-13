The second-ever edition of AEW WrestleDream 2024 went by last night from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington where one of the most technical wrestlers in professional wrestling has gone through his final match of full-time career. It ended as he also lost the AEW World Heavyweight Title in the headliner match of the evening.

In the main event of AEW WrestleDream 2024, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson (c) to win the AEW World Championship. The finishing sequence of the match saw Moxley submitting Danielson unconscious with a choke hold submission to begin his fourth run with the AEW World title and the first one since late 2022.

Once Moxley secured the win at AEW WrestleDream 2024 Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir were out to do further damage until both Wheeler Yuta and Darby Allin came out to make the save. Suddenly, Yuta turned on Allin and Danielson, choosing Moxley’s Blackpool Combat Club’s side in the process.

Jon Moxley's 4th reign as #AEW World Champion begins tonight as the reign and career of Bryan Danielson is over. Order #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@BryanDanielson | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/agp3JLAx0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2024

Yuta choked out Danielson with a plastic bag given by Moxley. Several wrestlers like Jeff Jarrett and Private Party were out to the ring to provide assistance help, but the BCC members took them out.

To finish the attacking segment at AEW WrestleDream 2024, Moxley put a chair around Danielson’s neck and held it as Castagnoli stomped on it to severely injure him. AEW wrestlers further came out as the new version of the BCC eventually left the ring. Before leaving, they put the title belt in a black bag to indicate that there would be some sort of changes coming with it.

As AEW WrestleDream 2024 went off the air, Danielson was stretchered out of the Tacoma Dome as the fans of his hometown remained silent. The commentators, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were seemingly emotional to call things out during this sequence.

Danielson won the World title at August’s All In PPV in the UK and declared that his next loss for the world title would mark the final match of his full-time in-ring career. AEW WrestleDream 2024 was the 3rd time that he collided with Jon Moxley in a match and left the ring with the score being 3-0 in Moxley’s favor.

