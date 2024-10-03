Since dropping the AEW Women’s World Championship, Toni Storm has been kept off All Elite Wrestling’s TV programming since late August. For the time being, she’s gone back to the Japanese circuit as well as to CMLL for an indie scene return but an eventual comeback to AEW TV should happen when the time is right.

Speaking on the October 2nd edition of CMLL Informa, Toni Storm commented on her upcoming debut for the promotion. Keeping her Timeless gimmick intact, the promo featuring the former women’s champion targeted a couple of luchadors who seemingly think themselves to be bigger stars in the scene. But they’re yet to be introduced to the real star that she is.

“I had a book deal that fell through, and long story short, I need to make a delivery in Acapulco. But the dry air will do my psoriasis good. Now, I happened to notice that in CMLL, there are quite a few luchadoras that think they’re big stars,” Toni Storm stated in the promo.

“Well, you may be big stars, but the sun shines out of my a**, and I intend to blind you with it. CMLL, Toni Storm is coming, and soon, so will you. Chin up, t*ts up, and watch for the shoe.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Toni Storm is also scheduled for matches in NJPW

Away from AEW TV, Toni Storm will face La Catalina On at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on October 11th in what marks her CMLL debut. The ex-AEW women’s Champ is also set to challenge Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight event on October 5th.

Heading into the AEW All In PPV show, one of the best storylines in all of professional wrestling featured a personal saga between Toni Storm and Mariah May. The two respectively created a mentor-disciple bond which lasted for several months before May won the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, earning her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship on the July 10 episode of Dynamite.

Just after the win, the new number-one contender for the women’s title, Mariah May ended up viciously attacking Toni Storm in a heel-turn. Then at All In, May also clinched the biggest win of her career to take the women’s title away from Storm to send her to the current hiatus from AEW.