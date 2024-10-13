Two former world champions having beef with each other made surprise appearances on last night’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV show that should have a massive fallout on the upcoming storylines of All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks.

In the mid-part of AEW WrestleDream 2024, Jack Perry (c) defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain the TNT Championship. Fresh off a new contract signing with the AEW, Daniel Garcia was out with a surprise appearance to confront Perry in the ring as he wanted to go after Perry to begin his maiden title run in All Elite Wrestling.

It was then that MJF’s music hit the arena, as the former champion came out at AEW WrestleDream 2024 and thereby made his first appearance since Garcia planted him through a table with a second rope piledriver at September’s All Out. In reality, MJF had to be on a hiatus from TV so that he could film Happy Madison 2.

As the two came face-to-face, Perry suddenly took a cheap shot at Garcia to lay him out before exiting. This led MJF to further hammer on a fallen Garcia. He also pulled out the Dynamite diamond ring, recovered from a pawn shop in Buffalo to hit Garcia.

At this point, Adam Cole’s music hit the Tacoma Dome to send the fans in attendance of AEW WrestleDream 2024 into a frenzy. MJF was surprised but he was sure about Cole not being able to run due to previous injury. Cole fully sprinted toward the ring which led to MJF retreating through the crowd in fear.

AEW WrestleDream 2024: Adam Cole starts babyface run at PPV

AEW WrestleDream 2024 marked the first time that Cole appeared on TV and looked fully healed. He suffered a severe ankle break at Dynamite Grand Slam in September 2023. At Worlds End in December 2023, he introduced himself to be the Devil character targeting the-then babyface MJF character. After betraying his former tag team partner, he also re-introduced the Undisputed Kingdom faction.

MJF was also in a hiatus before returning at May’s Double or Nothing PPV where he low-blowed Cole to send him off in storyline. Afterward, MJF returned to being a heel, and from his latest appearance at AEW WrestleDream 2024, it appears that Cole will start functioning as a babyface.