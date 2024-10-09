Mariah May will be going through yet another title defense at AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view set within a few days from now against a fresh challenger. The new match announcement came through a multi-woman match that went down during the latest episode of Dynamite.

In this match on last night’s Title Tuesday episode, Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya (with Harley Cameron), Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter in a four-way bout to capture a shot at the women’s title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The match outcome was influenced by a big return in the form of Penelope Ford.

During this match having AEW WrestleDream 2024 implications, Jamie Hayter was cornering Saraya, who she recently defeated at AEW Grand Slam. Suddenly, she was smacked in the back from behind with a steel chair shot by Ford. Hayter chased Ford to the back as the match, continued.

A miscommunication arose between Saraya and Cameron afterward which allowed Nightingale to capitalize with powerbomb after which she drove Saraya through a table with a Samoan Drop. She then pinned both Saraya and Cameron to secure the victory en route to the title match at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

Heading into this week’s Dynamite, Britt Baker was set to face Nightingale for the title shot at AEW WrestleDream 2024, but Baker had to withdraw from the match due to illness.

May is standing 1-0 in a singles bout against Nightingale as she defeated her in the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation tournament. AEW WrestleDream 2024 will mark her third title defense since winning the belt at All In back in August.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 PPV match card

AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view will go down, this Saturday that’s on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The announced matches for the show are given below,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

– AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

– AEW International Championship Three-Way Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

– ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

– Darby Allin vs. Brody King

– Swerve Strickland returns

– Adam Hangman Page vs. Jay White

– ROH men’s TV Champion Atlantis Jr. defends against Brian Cage [AEW WrestleDream 2024 Zero Hour Show]