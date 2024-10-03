Since making her debut on All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has ended up being one of the top talents on the female roster if not the top-most. She is the only one on the roster who can claim to be a dual champion on the entire roster and henceforth, her opinion on going things, matters a lot.

All Elite Wrestling often offer non-PG content on their weekly and PPV shows and the latest bygone All Out 2024 edition was no different. In one of the headliners of the show, Bryan Danielson retained the world title against Jack Perry after his BCC stablemates attacked him and also choked him out using a plastic bag, a spot that appeared to be disturbing for Mercedes Mone.

Offering her view on the overall All Out PPV show, the reigning TBS Champion stated how this particular spot was hard to watch. It was also mentioned how stuff that went down during Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page and Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale stipulation matches were something that Mercedes Mone would never want the kids to watch.

Mercedes Mone wouldn’t want hardcore wrestling content in AEW for kids

Writing on her weekly Mone Mag to fans, it was noted by the veteran champion how some people would love to watch extreme wrestling but being a grown-up lady and someone who’s followed by many around the world, she wouldn’t want the kids to watch these kinds of content.

“All Out was extremely violent, and honestly, Daniel Bryan’s stuff was tough to watch. I have mixed emotions. When done right, that kind of stuff can tear a roof off like Daniel’s did. However, I wouldn’t want my brother Joshua to watch stuff like that, or kids, for that matter,” Mercedes Mone further wrote.

“When I do signings, I greet so many parents and their children. Growing up, I didn’t have a father, so it especially warms my heart to meet families and hear how much their wrestling viewing experiences and memories mean to them.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Despite having mixed reactions to how the matches went down at All Out, Mercedes Mone does have her own choice as the favorite match of the show that was entertaining for hardcore wrestling lovers. She noted that the street fight between Statlander vs. Nightingale stole the show at the Chicago PPV show and was one of the best women’s matches of the year.

In recent weeks, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at the biggest show of All Elite Wrestling, All In in late August at the Wembley Stadium. Then at All Out, she again retained the title against Hikaru Shida to keep the dual title-holder status intact.

