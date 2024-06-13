One of the annual traditions of AEW Dynamite programming, The Blood and Guts Match is returning, next month. This comes after an official challenge has been laid down by The Elite during the latest episode of Dynamite although there’s no update on who their opponents will be.

The latest bygone episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday opened up with The Elite interrupting Swerve Strickland who was in the ring for a promo session. The AEW World Heavyweight Champion was dictating reasons about why his opponent at Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay would come up short against him until he was interrupted by The Elite.

AEW Collision: Father’s Day Segment, No DQ Match And More Set For June 15 Episode

The top heel faction issued a challenge to the AEW locker room to compete against them in a Blood and Guts match, next month on AEW Dynamite. Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks further told Swerve that they needed a fifth man to fill up their fray and they were willing to recruit Strickland by their side. Swerve rejected the offer, which led to an attack by The Elite. But The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn ran down to make the save.

AEW’s Deonna Purrazzo Takes Shot At Fan Urging Not To “SHOWING SO MUCH A**”

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts match was officially announced

Later on AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that the 2024 edition of the AEW Blood and Guts match would take place on the July 25 episode in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena. An official poster regarding this match has also been revealed on AEW’s social media handles as we expect further details to be released in the coming weeks.

The Elite has been dominating the AEW Dynamite scene since their reformation earlier this year. After replacing Kenny Omega with Kazuchika Okada, they won the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing in May. They also took Eddie Kingston and FTR out of action alongside the AEW President Tony Khan with vicious attacks.

In another announcement from AEW Dynamite, MJF will return to the ring for the first time in nearly six months as he will take on Rush in a match, next week. MJF vs. Rush will also kick off the telecast, and that this match will air commercial-free. This will be the first match for MJF since dropping the AEW World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.