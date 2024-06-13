Jack Perry is heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 to compete in the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship. A challenge was issued by Dustin Rhodes this past week on Collision to set up this singles match which was later converted into a TNT Title qualifier.

Then on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry defeated the former WWE Intercontinental Champion to advance to the ladder match to determine a new TNT Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. Perry busted open Rhodes during the match and then wiped the blood on his chest before delivering his finisher for the pin-fall win.

Perry has previously been chosen by Executive Vice Presidents of The Young Bucks – Matt and Nick Jackson as a future champion. Currently, he is the only member of the new version of The Elite not possessing any AEW gold. Perry joined the group at AEW Dynasty by helping The Young Bucks win the vacant AEW World Tag Team Titles in a ladder match which almost bye-d him from participation at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

The former TNT Champion Adam Copeland injured his leg during the barbed wire steel cage match at Double or Nothing against Malakai Black and The Elite stripped him of the title. They were ready to put the title on Perry before Christopher Daniels, the new interim EVP of AEW came out and announced a ladder match would take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 to determine a new champion.

Qualifying matches for the Ladder Match have taken place since then, with Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Briscoe advancing to the contest. Perry watched Briscoe’s win, last week and congratulated him, but said he would soon be TNT Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty is the next qualifier set for this week’s Collision.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view takes place Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island in New York. The updated match card goes as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerver Strickland (c) vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

– IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

– AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

– Ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. TBD

– Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (TBA)

– NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. TBA