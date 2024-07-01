The love saga among three top female wrestlers continued at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view, last night featuring Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa. In what appeared to be a brief make-out session, the three stunned the audience for a brief moment and got to be on the same page despite sharing recent beef.

In the AEW Women’s World Championship Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain her title and continue with her third championship reign. Mariah May was standing at ringside and she was supposed to play a crucial role in the match as she’s been loved by both the match participants.

Shirakawa dominated much of the early going of this match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 with Storm mostly depending on the reversals. Going through a pair of close near-falls, she also rolled her challenger up for a near fall of her own. She then followed up with a German Suplex and Storm Zero to secure the pinfall win in what appeared to be a surprisingly clean victory at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024.

As mentioned above, May was expected to help one of these two stars at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 but she would only watch the action in the ring. After Storm retained the title, May entered the ring and encouraged her mentor to make a truce with Shirakawa.

After shaking her hand, the duo also embraced and the trio eventually shared a hugging session. To finish off the segment, May, Shirakawa, and Storm then also shared a three-way kiss which was yet another non-PG moment on AEW programming.

winner of mina shirakawa vs toni storm: mariah may pic.twitter.com/kM3q5yJryT — corinne Ω 🌸 (@whirlingcandy) July 1, 2024

Heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024, the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm took the opportunity to challenge Stardom star Mina Shirakawa for a match by appearing at a Stardom show through a pre-taped vignette. Shirakawa then accepted the challenge and appeared on AEW programming to provide builds to the match which included kisses to May by both Storm and Shirakawa. On the May 22 episode, Storm and May also planted smooches on Harley Cameron and Saraya.